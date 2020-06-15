Global  

Maria Ressa, founder of Filipino independent media site Rappler, found guilty in cyber libel trial

TechCrunch Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Veteran journalist Maria Ressa, the founder of Filipino independent news site Rappler, was found guilty on Monday of cyber libel charges by a Manila court. She faces up to six years in prison. Critics of the charges, which include prominent human rights and press freedom advocates, say charges filed against Ressa and Reynaldo Santos Jr, […]
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Filipino journalist Ressa found guilty of libel

Filipino journalist Ressa found guilty of libel 02:19

 The head of a Philippine news website known for its tough scrutiny of President Rodrigo Duterte faces up to six years in jail after being found guilty of libel by a Manila court, in what is being seen as a blow to media freedom in the country. Libby Hogan reports.

