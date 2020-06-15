Global  

John Oliver mocked HBO Max on his HBO show and addressed the removal of 'Gone with the Wind'

Business Insider Monday, 15 June 2020
John Oliver mocked HBO Max on his HBO show and addressed the removal of 'Gone with the Wind'· John Oliver mocked HBO Max on his HBO show "Last Week Tonight" on Sunday and addressed its removal of "Gone with the Wind" amid nationwide protests against racism.
· "Who gives a s--- if something's not on HBO Max?," Oliver said. "In fact, there may not be a better way to obliterate all evidence of something's existence than...
John Oliver defends Gone with the Wind removal: 'Who gives a s*** if something's not on HBO Max?'

 'The answer to "where you draw the line" is literally always "somewhere"'
Independent

'Gone With the Wind' Pulled From HBO Max Over Display of Racial Prejudices

 The temporary removal move has been taken in the wake of the protests against racial injustice due to George Floyd's death, and an op-ed written by '12 Years a...
AceShowbiz


