John Oliver mocked HBO Max on his HBO show and addressed the removal of 'Gone with the Wind'
Monday, 15 June 2020 () · John Oliver mocked HBO Max on his HBO show "Last Week Tonight" on Sunday and addressed its removal of "Gone with the Wind" amid nationwide protests against racism.
· "Who gives a s--- if something's not on HBO Max?," Oliver said. "In fact, there may not be a better way to obliterate all evidence of something's existence than...
Check out the official trailer for the DC Comics series Doom Patrol Season 2, which will air on HBO Max. It stars April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, Joivan Wade, Brendan Fraser, Alan Tudyk, Timothy Dalton..