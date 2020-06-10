‘Gone With the Wind’ Pulled From HBO Max

Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

“Gone With the Wind” is no longer available on HBO Max. On Tuesday, amid a larger cultural conversation about systemic racism, the film was quietly removed from Warner Bros. new streaming service without explanation.



Representatives for HBO Max and Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap, but the move comes just one day after a Los Angeles Times op-ed in which “12 Years a Slave” screenwriter John Ridley called on HBO to remove the film from streaming.



More to come…



