Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Gone With the Wind’ Pulled From HBO Max

The Wrap Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
‘Gone With the Wind’ Pulled From HBO Max“Gone With the Wind” is no longer available on HBO Max. On Tuesday, amid a larger cultural conversation about systemic racism, the film was quietly removed from Warner Bros. new streaming service without explanation.

Representatives for HBO Max and Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap, but the move comes just one day after a Los Angeles Times op-ed in which “12 Years a Slave” screenwriter John Ridley called on HBO to remove the film from streaming.

More to come…

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

John Oliver Mocks HBO Max in Its First Week: 'What the F— Is That?' (Video)

Here's Everything Coming to HBO Max in June

Did HBO Max's Confusing Launch Overshadow Its Great Product? | Podcast
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

HBO Max's Content Head Sarah Aubrey Explains Why 'Friends' Reunion Is Delayed | THR News [Video]

HBO Max's Content Head Sarah Aubrey Explains Why 'Friends' Reunion Is Delayed | THR News

With HBO Max several months late to the streaming game, Sarah Aubrey opens up about how the pandemic altered launch plans and what a path back for production might look like.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:24Published
Our favorite classic shows and films on HBO Max [Video]

Our favorite classic shows and films on HBO Max

Finally, a place we can stream "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix."

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 02:16Published
HBO Max Adds 87,000 New Users [Video]

HBO Max Adds 87,000 New Users

HBO Max Adds 87,000 New Users

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:25Published

Related news from verified sources

HBO Max pulls 'Gone With the Wind' from library amid racial tensions

HBO Max pulled the Oscar-winning Civil War epic "Gone With the Wind" from its library amid heightened racial tensions following the death of George Floyd. 
FOXNews.com

HBO Max Removes 'Gone With the Wind' Amid Global Racial Justice Protests

HBO Max is letting go of Gone With the Wind. The streaming service quietly removed the Academy Award-winning 1939 film from its selection amid global protests...
Just Jared


Tweets about this