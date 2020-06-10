Global  

HBO Max temporarily pulls Civil War epic Gone With the Wind
Mid-Day Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Considered a Hollywood classic, Civil War epic "Gone With the Wind", has been temporarily removed by streaming platform HBO Max from its library. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the development comes as media companies reappraise content in the wake of protests over police brutality and systemic racism after the death of...
