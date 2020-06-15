Walmart is making a move to counter Amazon's fastest-growing retail business by partnering with Shopify Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Walmart will allow Shopify sellers to list items on its website.

· The deal will give Walmart.com customers access to more goods and provide a boost to Walmart's third-party Marketplace business.

· Walmart's third-party sales outpaced first-party sales in the first quarter of the year.

· Third-party sales have also... · Walmart will allow Shopify sellers to list items on its website.· The deal will give Walmart.com customers access to more goods and provide a boost to Walmart's third-party Marketplace business.· Walmart's third-party sales outpaced first-party sales in the first quarter of the year.· Third-party sales have also 👓 View full article

