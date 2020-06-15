|
Walmart is making a move to counter Amazon's fastest-growing retail business by partnering with Shopify
· Walmart will allow Shopify sellers to list items on its website.
· The deal will give Walmart.com customers access to more goods and provide a boost to Walmart's third-party Marketplace business.
· Walmart's third-party sales outpaced first-party sales in the first quarter of the year.
· Third-party sales have also...
