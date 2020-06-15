Teslas and other electric cars get so much attention that hybrids can be overlooked. Check out the best ones from Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Range Rover, and BMW.
Electric vehicles get a lot of press, but there are still many new and used hybrids on the market.
· I currently own two Toyota hybrids and have been very satisfied with their combination of value, performance, reliability, and fuel-economy.
· Buyers aren't confined to Toyota, which put hybrids on the map with the Prius....