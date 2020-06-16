|
Disney Plus offers gift subscriptions for new subscribers — here's how to buy one for the Disney fan in your life
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
· If you're looking for a convenient Father's Day gift for a Disney fan, Disney offers a gift subscription for one year of Disney Plus.
· A Disney Plus annual gift subscription costs $69.99, and is sent in the form of an email voucher code that can be redeemed by a new Disney Plus subscriber.
· The Disney Plus...
