Disney Plus offers gift subscriptions for new subscribers — here's how to buy one for the Disney fan in your life 

Tuesday, 16 June 2020





· If you're looking for a convenient Father's Day gift for a Disney fan, Disney offers a gift subscription for one year of Disney Plus.

· A Disney Plus annual gift subscription costs $69.99, and is sent in the form of an email voucher code that can be redeemed by a new Disney Plus subscriber.

