Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

I've been switching between Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, and it's clear that Apple's lighter and cheaper laptop is the best choice for most people

Business Insider Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
I've been switching between Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, and it's clear that Apple's lighter and cheaper laptop is the best choice for most people 

· Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are both solid choices for Mac fans in need of a new laptop.
· But the MacBook Air is best for those who need a general purpose laptop: it's lighter and more affordable than the Pro, plus it runs on newer Intel processors at a noticeably cheaper price.
· The main reason...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Rumble Studio - Published
News video: Ten foot shark sticks its nose where it doesn't belong

Ten foot shark sticks its nose where it doesn't belong 00:28

 Scuba diving takes people to a world full of mystery and wonder. Strapping on air tanks and slipping beneath the waves, divers see things and experience thrills that most people can only imagine. It is a world of indescribable beauty. But venturing into the deep can also represent danger. These scuba...

Related videos from verified sources

Eric Mangini: Jets paying Jamal Adams 2 years early will set a bad precedent for NFL [Video]

Eric Mangini: Jets paying Jamal Adams 2 years early will set a bad precedent for NFL

All Pro safety Jamal Adams is requesting a trade from the New York Jets despite the team making it clear they have all intentions of keeping him on. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Eric..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:03Published
Meet the Quarantined Quartet family who stream daily concerts online [Video]

Meet the Quarantined Quartet family who stream daily concerts online

Meet the Quarantined Quartet - a family of four who have spent every day of lockdown strumming guitars and streaming concerts on Instagram. Dad Jason, mom Elysa, and their sons Joseph and Noah..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published
WARNING: Chinese 'Street Patrol' Beat Dog to Death [Video]

WARNING: Chinese 'Street Patrol' Beat Dog to Death

YONGZHOU, HUNAN, CHINA — A video posted to Chinese social media on June 17, shows yet again, a dog being beaten to death on the street by Chengguan officers. These Chengguan, are essentially..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 03:43Published

Tweets about this