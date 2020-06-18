Global  

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt says there's 'no question' Huawei endangered US national security

Thursday, 18 June 2020
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt says there's 'no question' Huawei endangered US national security· Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt told the BBC that Chinese tech giant Huawei has compromised US national security.
· Schmidt is an advisor on the US government's Defense Innovation Board.
· The US government has repeatedly accused Huawei of spying for the Chinese government, which Huawei denies.
· Visit Business Insider's...
