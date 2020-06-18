Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt says there's 'no question' Huawei endangered US national security
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () · Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt told the BBC that Chinese tech giant Huawei has compromised US national security.
· Schmidt is an advisor on the US government's Defense Innovation Board.
· The US government has repeatedly accused Huawei of spying for the Chinese government, which Huawei denies.
