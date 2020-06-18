German contact tracing app hits 6.5M downloads in 24H as UK app sees 4th delay
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () The German contact tracing app has been downloaded by 6.5M people in the first 24 hours of availability, says the government. The Corona-Warn-App uses the joint Apple/Google API to ensure privacy, a U-turn on the German government’s previous plan to use a centralized database approach.
Italy also got off to a good start with downloads of its Immuni app, which also uses the API.
It’s a very different picture in the UK, however …
more…
The post German contact tracing app hits 6.5M downloads in 24H as UK app sees 4th delay appeared first on 9to5Mac.
Apple and Google were asked by New York Attorney General Letitia James to impose restrictions on contact tracing apps. According to Business Insider, these apps are made available in their app stores. James wants measures that would prevent sensitive health data being collected by untrusted sources....
Germany appealed to the public on Tuesday to download a new smartphone app to help break the chain of coronavirus infections, one of several such apps that European governments hope will revive travel..