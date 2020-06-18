Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

German contact tracing app hits 6.5M downloads in 24H as UK app sees 4th delay

9to5Mac Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
The German contact tracing app has been downloaded by 6.5M people in the first 24 hours of availability, says the government. The Corona-Warn-App uses the joint Apple/Google API to ensure privacy, a U-turn on the German government’s previous plan to use a centralized database approach.

Italy also got off to a good start with downloads of its Immuni app, which also uses the API.

It’s a very different picture in the UK, however …

more…

The post German contact tracing app hits 6.5M downloads in 24H as UK app sees 4th delay appeared first on 9to5Mac.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: New York Attorney General Wants More Restrictions On Contact Tracing Apps

New York Attorney General Wants More Restrictions On Contact Tracing Apps 00:32

 Apple and Google were asked by New York Attorney General Letitia James to impose restrictions on contact tracing apps. According to Business Insider, these apps are made available in their app stores. James wants measures that would prevent sensitive health data being collected by untrusted sources....

Related videos from verified sources

This app will automatically record your conversation when you get pulled over [Video]

This app will automatically record your conversation when you get pulled over

In light of the recent high-profile killings ofBreonna Taylor, George Floyd and countlessother Black people at the hands of police.tension between members of the policeforce and civilians are higher..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:21Published
Germany launches tracing app as EU eyes travel revival [Video]

Germany launches tracing app as EU eyes travel revival

Germany appealed to the public on Tuesday to download a new smartphone app to help break the chain of coronavirus infections, one of several such apps that European governments hope will revive travel..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published
Thailand rolls out COVID-19 tracing app for bus passengers [Video]

Thailand rolls out COVID-19 tracing app for bus passengers

Bus passengers in Thailand were today (June 11) made to check-in via a controversial government tracking app every time they travel. The mobile phone QR scanning system has been rolled out to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Germany's voluntary contract tracing app is available to download

 As expected, Germany has become the latest European country to launch a COVID-19 contact tracing app. German residents can download the...
engadget


Tweets about this