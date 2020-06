The best budget smartphones Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

· *Budget phones have never been this high-quality while being this affordable. *

· **After lots of testing and research, we found that the** *iPhone SE (2020)*** is the best budget phone you can buy with its incredible performance running on the same processor as the iPhone 11 series. The iPhone SE gives Apple fans the... · *Budget phones have never been this high-quality while being this affordable. *· **After lots of testing and research, we found that the** *iPhone SE (2020)*** is the best budget phone you can buy with its incredible performance running on the same processor as the iPhone 11 series. The iPhone SE gives Apple fans the 👓 View full article