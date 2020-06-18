Global  

Stadia games: ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ delayed until November [Updated]

9to5Google Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Without a doubt, the one game that more people have been hyped for, on Google Stadia and beyond, than any other this year is Cyberpunk 2077. Unfortunately, the game’s developers have just announced a major delay to Cyberpunk 2077’s release date.

*Update*: CD Projekt Red has once again delayed the release of Cyberpunk 2077.

