Twitter marked a Trump tweet mocking CNN as 'manipulated media'

Business Insider Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Twitter marked a Trump tweet mocking CNN as 'manipulated media'· Twitter flagged a Thursday night tweet from US President Donald Trump as "manipulated media."
· Trump posted altered video of a "CNN" segment, featuring two toddlers who went viral last year, to suggest that racist incidents were being manufactured by the news media.
· Twitter has been increasingly aggressive in labeling...
