Twitter marked a Trump tweet mocking CNN as 'manipulated media' Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

· Twitter flagged a Thursday night tweet from US President Donald Trump as "manipulated media."

· Trump posted altered video of a "CNN" segment, featuring two toddlers who went viral last year, to suggest that racist incidents were being manufactured by the news media.

· Twitter has been increasingly aggressive in labeling... · Twitter flagged a Thursday night tweet from US President Donald Trump as "manipulated media."· Trump posted altered video of a "CNN" segment, featuring two toddlers who went viral last year, to suggest that racist incidents were being manufactured by the news media.· Twitter has been increasingly aggressive in labeling 👓 View full article

