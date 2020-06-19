Twitter marked a Trump tweet mocking CNN as 'manipulated media'
Friday, 19 June 2020 () · Twitter flagged a Thursday night tweet from US President Donald Trump as "manipulated media."
· Trump posted altered video of a "CNN" segment, featuring two toddlers who went viral last year, to suggest that racist incidents were being manufactured by the news media.
· Twitter has been increasingly aggressive in labeling...
