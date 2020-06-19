In a massive U-turn, UK government will now use Google-Apple tech for COVID-19 tracing app
Friday, 19 June 2020 () Despite plans to go it alone, followed by bungled attempts to make their own COVID-19 tracing app, the UK government has made a massive U-turn and will now switch to the Google-Apple tech for contact tracing.
The British government will switch to Apple and Google technology for its test-and-trace app, ditching its current system in a U-turn for the troubled program. The BBC reported on Thursday the UK will..