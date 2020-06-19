In a massive U-turn, UK government will now use Google-Apple tech for COVID-19 tracing app Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Despite plans to go it alone, followed by bungled attempts to make their own COVID-19 tracing app, the UK government has made a massive U-turn and will now switch to the Google-Apple tech for contact tracing.



