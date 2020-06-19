Global  

The Latest: India reports another daily jump in cases

SeattlePI.com Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
NEW DELHI — India has recorded the highest one-day spike of 13,586 coronavirus cases, raising the total to 380,532.

India’s death toll on Friday reached 12,573, a rise of 336. The number of recoveries touched 52% at 204,711.

India stands behind the United States, Brazil and Russia in the number of cases. But the country is continuing with unlocking the economy.

The lockdown, imposed on March 25, is now restricted to high-risk areas. The worst-hit states are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and New Delhi. They account for 60% of all cases.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Decline in new US virus deaths may be temporary reprieve

— California orders people to wear masks in most indoor spaces

— American Airlines bans man who refused to wear face mask

— Britain is scrapping plans to launch its own coronavirus contact tracing smartphone app because of technical problems and will now work on building one using technology supplied by Apple and Google. The government’s app had been undergoing trials on the Isle of Wight, and was expected to be rolled out to the rest of the country later.

— The United Nations food agency i s warning that without immediate funding its global transport system will stop delivering thousands of tons of masks, gloves and other critical equipment to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic to 132 countries by the third week of July. Amer Daoudi, the World Food Program’s director of COVID-19 response, says it will also have to stop passenger service for humanitarian and health workers.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says restaurants will be allowed to open with outdoor seating on Monday as the city enters the second phase of easing coronavirus restrictions. De Blasio says the outdoor seating plan will provide a...
Coronavirus: Biggest single day jump in 24 hours in India with 15,413 cases | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Biggest single day jump in 24 hours in India with 15,413 cases | Oneindia News

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning said that "pranayama" - the practice of breath control in yoga - can "help boost immunity" as he addressed the nation to mark the International Yoga Day amid a spike in coronavirus cases across the country. India's coronavirus tally surged to 4,10,461...

