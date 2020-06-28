Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eight states contributed 85 percent COVID-19 caseload, 87 pc deaths: Health Ministry

Mid-Day Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Eight states contributed 85 percent COVID-19 caseload, 87 pc deaths: Health MinistryEight states, including Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, contributed 85.5 per cent of the active COVID-19 caseload and 87 per cent of the total deaths due to the disease in India, according to the Union Health Ministry. The ministry said it briefed the Group of Ministers on COVID-19 on the Coronavirus situation in the country...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Covid-19: Amit Shaha and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visit Delhi Covid-19 hospital | Oneindia News

Covid-19: Amit Shaha and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visit Delhi Covid-19 hospital | Oneindia News 02:44

 Union Health Minister Harshwardhan said today that eight states - Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal - had contributed to 85.5 per cent of active caseload and 87 per cent of all COVID-19 related deaths in the country. Union Home Minister...

Related videos from verified sources

US's Inability To Tame Pandemic Leaves Travelers Out In The Cold [Video]

US's Inability To Tame Pandemic Leaves Travelers Out In The Cold

CNN reports that due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, US citizens have been shut out of Canada and a slew of nations around the world. The EU is scheduled to open its borders on July 1st...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:41Published
‘Maharashtra government not hiding Covid deaths’: Health Minister Rajesh Tope [Video]

‘Maharashtra government not hiding Covid deaths’: Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope spoke on Covid situation in the state. Tope said that the government is not hiding Covid deaths, testing. "Sometimes deaths for two days have to be reported..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:38Published
Texas and Florida Governors Reimpose Restrictions as COVID-19 Cases Spike [Video]

Texas and Florida Governors Reimpose Restrictions as COVID-19 Cases Spike

Texas and Florida Governors Reimpose Restrictions as COVID-19 Cases Spike Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered bars closed while placing new restrictions on other..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published

Related news from verified sources

8 states contributed 85% Covid-19 caseload, 87% deaths: Health ministry

 Eight states, including Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, contributed 85.5 per cent of the active Covid-19 caseload and 87 per cent of the total deaths due to...
IndiaTimes

8 states make up 85% of Covid-19 caseload, 87% of total deaths: Health ministry

 Health minister Harsh Vardhan, who chaired the meeting, said the doubling time of Covid-19 cases has improved to 19 days from three days before the lockdown even...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this