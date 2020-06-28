Eight states contributed 85 percent COVID-19 caseload, 87 pc deaths: Health Ministry
Sunday, 28 June 2020 () Eight states, including Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, contributed 85.5 per cent of the active COVID-19 caseload and 87 per cent of the total deaths due to the disease in India, according to the Union Health Ministry. The ministry said it briefed the Group of Ministers on COVID-19 on the Coronavirus situation in the country...
