Snapchat removed its Juneteenth filter asking users to 'smile' to break chains Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

· Snapchat removed its Juneteenth filter on Friday after critics said it was tone-deaf, per CNBC.

· The filter asked users to smile, after which chains appeared and then broke.

· Juneteenth commemorates the effective end of slavery in the U.S.

