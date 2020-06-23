Microsoft’s new Android antivirus app is now available in preview Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Microsoft is launching a preview version of its antivirus software for Android today. The software giant revealed that Windows Defender was making its way to both iOS and Android earlier this year, but didn’t fully detail what to expect. We’re now getting a good idea of exactly why Microsoft thinks Android needs antivirus protection.



The public preview for Android will include protection against phishing and go a step further than Google's built-in malware protection to offer signature-based malware detection. "Scans are instantly performed detect malware and potentially unwanted applications (PUA)," explains Kanishka Srivastava, a senior program manager at Microsoft. "If a safe app is downloaded, the end user will see a lightweight...

