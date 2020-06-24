Microsoft's Windows 10 antivirus now available for Linux

Global  

betanews Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Microsoft is increasingly showing love to Linux, with the most obvious example of this being the inclusion of Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) in Windows 10. Today, the software giant announces the general availability of Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) for Linux systems. SEE ALSO: Windows 7 returns with the stunning 2020 Edition Windows 10 Insider Build 20150 arrives in the Dev Channel, with three new Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) features In a new post, Microsoft’s Helen Allas says: Adding Linux into the existing selection of natively supported platforms by Microsoft Defender ATP marks an important moment for… [Continue Reading]
