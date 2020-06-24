Anker’s new security system works in tandem with its HomeKit cameras Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Anker’s eufy sub-brand is out with a new smart home security system today that’s meant to take on the likes of Ring, Nest, and other mainstream alternatives. Of course, Anker has priced it aggressively with a launch day promotion that discounts its latest offering even further. Anker includes everything you need to outfit your home with a new security setup, headlined by various sensors for your doors and windows. It’s all designed to work around Anker’s HomeKit security cameras, offering additional notifications and data points. We have full details on today’s announcement down below, including pricing, availability, and more.



