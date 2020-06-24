Fortnite’s party royale island will air Christopher Nolan movies on Friday Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Full-length movies are coming to Fortnite’s new party royale island. Today, Epic Games announced that it will air three different Christopher Nolan movies in the island’s theater on June 26th. The available movies include Inception, Batman Begins, and The Prestige, though what you’ll actually be able to watch will depend on region. (Inception will be broadcast in North America, but you can check out the full schedule here.) This isn’t the first collaboration between Epic and Nolan; last month, the director revealed the latest trailer for his upcoming film, Tenet, inside of the game.







Get ready for Movie Nite at Party Royale



