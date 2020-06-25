Global  

Leaked email reveals that Oyo is planning to lay off most of its US staff and give them a new option to buy stock in the SoftBank-backed hotel company

Business Insider Thursday, 25 June 2020
Leaked email reveals that Oyo is planning to lay off most of its US staff and give them a new option to buy stock in the SoftBank-backed hotel company· SoftBank-backed budget hotel company Oyo will lay off most of its US staff, per a leaked email sent to employees Wednesday night. 
· The employees will have the option to buy Oyo stock, though one employee said he doesn't know anyone planning to take that offer. 
· Oyo has raised more than $3 billion in capital, though...
