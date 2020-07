OnePlus ‘Nord’ will reportedly offer 2 selfie cameras in front hole-punch Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its new mid-range “Nord” smartphone in the next few weeks, and more details have been coming out as of late. Today, a new report reveals that “OnePlus Nord” will have two selfie cameras.



more…



The post OnePlus ‘Nord’ will reportedly offer 2 selfie cameras in front hole-punch appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources The New OnePlus Nord Might Have 2 Selfie Cameras A new report claims the budget OnePlus will sport two selfie cameras, both occupying a cutout in the display. The post The New OnePlus Nord Might Have 2...

ExtremeTech 2 days ago





Tweets about this