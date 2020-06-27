Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

We looked back at Google's corporate web pages from 2009. They show how far the company's culture has changed in more than a decade. (GOOG)

Business Insider Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
We looked back at Google's corporate web pages from 2009. They show how far the company's culture has changed in more than a decade. (GOOG)· Google has transformed more than any other Silicon Valley company in the last decade – and a trip back to its old corporate website reveals just how much.
· A look at the website from 2009 shows just how much the company has transformed, from around 20,000 full-time employees of the time to more than 120,000 today.
·...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Google Vows to Add More Diverse Leadership by 2025 [Video]

Google Vows to Add More Diverse Leadership by 2025

Google Vows to Add More Diverse Leadership by 2025 CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company will be adding more Black employees and those from "underrepresented groups" in top roles over the next..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:56Published
Google Browser Extensions Hosted Massive Spyware Campaign, Researchers Find [Video]

Google Browser Extensions Hosted Massive Spyware Campaign, Researchers Find

Google Browser Extensions Hosted Massive Spyware Campaign, Researchers Find Researchers at Awake Security recently made their findings public. They found that users were attacked through the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published
Niall Horan Teases Selena Gomez Collab, Liam Payne Celebrates Decade-Long Career & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

Niall Horan Teases Selena Gomez Collab, Liam Payne Celebrates Decade-Long Career & More Music News | Billboard News

Niall Horan Teases Selena Gomez Collab, Liam Payne Celebrates Decade-Long Career & More Music News | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:25Published

Tweets about this