Uber is reportedly in talks to buy food delivery firm Postmates for $2.6 billion

Business Insider Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Uber is reportedly in talks to buy food delivery firm Postmates for $2.6 billion· Uber is holding acquisition talks with food delivery startup Postmates, the New York Times reports.
· Earlier this year Uber was reported to be holding acquisition talks with Grubhub, but these reportedly fell through and in mid-June Grubhub announced it was merging with Just Eat.
· Postmates is smaller than Grubhub, and...
