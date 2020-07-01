Global  

9to5Google Wednesday, 1 July 2020
There’s only a month or so left until the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra makes its debut, but leaks have been relatively quiet. Today, though, a page on Samsung’s own website in Russia inadvertently leaked the “Galaxy Note 20 Ultra” in some high-res photos.

The post Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leaks on Samsung’s own website showing ‘Mystic Bronze’ color appeared first on 9to5Google.
