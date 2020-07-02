New OnePlus TVs deliver Android TV w/ smaller sizes, new features, starting at $175



Related videos from verified sources WhatsApp tests 'Animated Stickers' on Android, IOS



A new fun feature called 'Animated Stickers' has been spotted on WhatsApp's new Beta version. The new feature will make the conversations more fun and interactive for users. According to Mashable, the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 1 week ago Microsoft Is Working on a New Xbox Mobile App



Microsoft Is Working on a New Xbox Mobile App Although the Xbox Console Companion service has been out for a while now, it seems the team is finally working on a new edition to bring it closer to.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03 Published 3 weeks ago Twitter Tests New Feature That Asks Users to Read Full Articles Before Retweeting



Twitter Tests New Feature That Asks Users to Read Full Articles Before Retweeting Twitter wants to make sure that their users are well informed before they share links to articles. The new feature is.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:47 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this