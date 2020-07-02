New OnePlus TVs deliver Android TV w/ smaller sizes, new features, starting at $175
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () OnePlus has seen excellent success with its smartphones, and last year it expanded to the TV market with the launch of the OnePlus TV Q-Series. Today, OnePlus has expanded that lineup with the debut of its new U-Series and Y-Series TVs, all running on Google’s Android TV.
A new fun feature called 'Animated Stickers' has been spotted on WhatsApp's new Beta version. The new feature will make the conversations more fun and interactive for users. According to Mashable, the..
Twitter Tests New Feature That Asks Users to Read Full Articles Before Retweeting Twitter wants to make sure that their users are well informed before they share links to articles. The new feature is..