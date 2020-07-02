Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New OnePlus TVs deliver Android TV w/ smaller sizes, new features, starting at $175

9to5Google Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
OnePlus has seen excellent success with its smartphones, and last year it expanded to the TV market with the launch of the OnePlus TV Q-Series. Today, OnePlus has expanded that lineup with the debut of its new U-Series and Y-Series TVs, all running on Google’s Android TV.

more…

The post New OnePlus TVs deliver Android TV w/ smaller sizes, new features, starting at $175 appeared first on 9to5Google.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

WhatsApp tests 'Animated Stickers' on Android, IOS [Video]

WhatsApp tests 'Animated Stickers' on Android, IOS

A new fun feature called 'Animated Stickers' has been spotted on WhatsApp's new Beta version. The new feature will make the conversations more fun and interactive for users. According to Mashable, the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Microsoft Is Working on a New Xbox Mobile App [Video]

Microsoft Is Working on a New Xbox Mobile App

Microsoft Is Working on a New Xbox Mobile App Although the Xbox Console Companion service has been out for a while now, it seems the team is finally working on a new edition to bring it closer to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
Twitter Tests New Feature That Asks Users to Read Full Articles Before Retweeting [Video]

Twitter Tests New Feature That Asks Users to Read Full Articles Before Retweeting

Twitter Tests New Feature That Asks Users to Read Full Articles Before Retweeting Twitter wants to make sure that their users are well informed before they share links to articles. The new feature is..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:47Published

Tweets about this