Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Golf Peaks, Icewind Dale, Earth 3D, more

Monday, 6 July 2020
We are now ready to gather all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Every day Apple’s digital marketplaces feature a series of price drops on games and apps for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and even Apple TV. Our collection collates the best-of-the-best into one handy list for your discounted downloading pleasure. While a solid offer is still live on Botanicula right here, today’s lineup includes titles like Golf Peaks, Threes!, Icewind Dale, Earth 3D – World Atlas, AudioTools, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. more…

appeared first on 9to5Toys.
News video: Bus Plunges Into Chinese Reservoir, Killing 21 People

Bus Plunges Into Chinese Reservoir, Killing 21 People 01:27

 ANSHUN, GUIZHOU, CHINA — A public bus is believed to have lost control before it abruptly swerved across the road; the vehicle then smashed through a guard rail and crashed into a reservoir. The bus was entirely submerged in waters at least 10 meters deep. Footage from the scene shows some...

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Bloons TD 6, Hyperforma, AudioKit FM, more

 We are now ready to head into the holiday weekend with all of the best 4th of July iOS app deals in tow. One of the better mobile strategy games is still on sale...
