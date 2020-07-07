Hands-on: Logitech launches Mac-flavored versions of MX Master 3, MX Keys, and K380 keyboard [Video] Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Today Logitech is releasing Mac-flavored iterations of a few of its most popular peripherals. The MX Master 3 for Mac is the latest iteration of the popular wireless mouse for creative professionals, sporting a Mac-friendly space gray exterior and USB-C to USB-C cable for easy recharging. MX Keys is a wireless keyboard with Mac-centric keys and built-in person-sensing backlight. It too comes with a space gray exterior and is the perfect companion for the MX Master 3.



Both devices retail for $99 and are available today. In addition, Logitech is also launching a $39.99 Mac-flavored version of its minimalist K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard that you can quickly pair with an iMac, MacBook, iPhone, or iPad.



For more specifics related to all three new Logitech products, check out the full post and corresponding video walkthroughs. more…



