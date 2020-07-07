Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

The Verge Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro at the Planalto Palace in Brasília, Brazil, on June 30, 2020.  | Photo by Andre Borges/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced today. He is 65 years old. Over the weekend, he attended a US Independence Day event with US Ambassador Todd Chapman. Neither Bolsonaro nor Chapman wore a mask at the event.

Like US President Donald Trump, Bolsonaro has downplayed the risks and extent of the COIVD-19 pandemic and said that the danger was over-exaggerated by the media. Brazil now has the second-worst outbreak in the world, behind the United States. To date, there have been more than 1.6 million cases in the country and more than 65,000 people have died of the disease. Stores and businesses are fully reopened in cities around the country, and masks aren’t required.

CNN Brasil reported Monday...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: Brazil deploys army to help protect Indigenous people [Video]

COVID-19: Brazil deploys army to help protect Indigenous people

A military operation to fight COVID-19 in Brazil as the risk grows for the country's Indigenous communities.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published
Virus-hit Brazil split on Bolsonaro [Video]

Virus-hit Brazil split on Bolsonaro

A thousand crosses placed in front of Brazil's Congress to honour people who have died from COVID-19 and to denounce President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic, set against Bolsonaro..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published
Brazil's former health minister speaks out [Video]

Brazil's former health minister speaks out

Nelson Teich resigned as Brazil's health minister in May after a disagreement with President Bolsonaro.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid-19 coronavirus: Brazil's leader Jair Bolsonaro tested for virus

Covid-19 coronavirus: Brazil's leader Jair Bolsonaro tested for virus Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was tested for Covid-19 after having an X-ray of his lungs today. He didn't say whether he was showing symptoms of the new...
New Zealand Herald

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

 RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after months of downplaying the virus’ severity. Bolsonaro...
Seattle Times

Brazil's Bolsonaro takes Covid-19 test after showing symptoms

Brazil's Bolsonaro takes Covid-19 test after showing symptoms Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who has long minimized the risks posed by the coronavirus, said Monday he had been tested after showing symptoms including a...
WorldNews


Tweets about this