Kerry Washington is coming to Disrupt 2020

TechCrunch Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Kerry Washington’s fingerprints are all over Hollywood. The Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe-nominated actor, director and producer has touched myriad projects, from her role as Olivia Pope on “Scandal” (where she was the first African American woman since 1974 to headline a network drama) to her production of Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere” and Netflix’s “American […]
News video: Kerry Washington displayed photos of black men k*lled by police backstage during American Son play

Kerry Washington displayed photos of black men k*lled by police backstage during American Son play 00:50

 Kerry Washington displayed images of teenager Trayvon Martin, 12-year-old Tamir Rice, Philando Castile and other black men and women k*lled by police backstage during her run in Broadway's American Son.

