Microsoft launches Project Freta to detect malware in Linux kernels

betanews Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Microsoft has revealed a new anti-malware service by the name of Project Freta. The company describes it as a "free service from Microsoft Research for detecting evidence of OS and sensor sabotage, such as rootkits and advanced malware, in memory snapshots of live Linux systems". Project Freta is cloud-based, and the memory forensics tool was created by the NExT Security Ventures (NSV) team in Microsoft Research. See also: Microsoft takes another step towards killing off the Control Panel in Windows 10 Microsoft blocks users from upgrading to Windows 10 May 2020 Update because their PC settings aren't supported How to… [Continue Reading]
