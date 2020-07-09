Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Home Depot drops up to 40% off garage storage and shelving, today only

9to5Toys Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers *up to 40% off* garage storage and shelving. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Husky Heavy-Duty 28-inch 5-drawer Storage System for *$328.99*. Originally $470, you’ll more often pay closer to $400 for this model. Today’s deal is $20 less than our previous mention. This storage system offers five pullout drawers of varying sizes, making it easy to organize a wide range of tools, accessories, and more. Not to mention the blackout design is sleek and its wooden tabletop offers more room to work. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

more…

The post Home Depot drops up to 40% off garage storage and shelving, today only appeared first on 9to5Toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kid Paints All Cars At Home In White While His Mom Is Away [Video]

Kid Paints All Cars At Home In White While His Mom Is Away

This kid's mom made some chalk paint at home with flour and food dye to keep her children busy with painting before nap time. The mom soon discovered that one of her sons had woken up and wandered off..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:28Published
Firework shoots into garage [Video]

Firework shoots into garage

One family got a terrifying end to Fourth of July celebrations. A family had to run out of their home in Centennial Hills after a firework flew into their garage, setting off more fireworks.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:57Published
Queer Eye's Karamo; Reddit Axes The_Donald; Uber Eats Up Postmates | Digital Trends Live 6.30.20 [Video]

Queer Eye's Karamo; Reddit Axes The_Donald; Uber Eats Up Postmates | Digital Trends Live 6.30.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Joining us on the show today is Queer Eye's Karamo Brown discussing his new podcast, empathetic listening and the toxicity of social media; Who's Got Game? with YouTuber..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Related news from verified sources

Home Depot takes up to 30% off workbenches, garage storage, more for today only

 Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering *up to 30% off* garage storage and more. Our top pick is the Husky 6-foot Heavy Duty...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this