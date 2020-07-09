Home Depot drops up to 40% off garage storage and shelving, today only
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers *up to 40% off* garage storage and shelving. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Husky Heavy-Duty 28-inch 5-drawer Storage System for *$328.99*. Originally $470, you’ll more often pay closer to $400 for this model. Today’s deal is $20 less than our previous mention. This storage system offers five pullout drawers of varying sizes, making it easy to organize a wide range of tools, accessories, and more. Not to mention the blackout design is sleek and its wooden tabletop offers more room to work. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.
more…
The post Home Depot drops up to 40% off garage storage and shelving, today only appeared first on 9to5Toys.
This kid's mom made some chalk paint at home with flour and food dye to keep her children busy with painting before nap time. The mom soon discovered that one of her sons had woken up and wandered off..
On Digital Trends Live today: Joining us on the show today is Queer Eye's Karamo Brown discussing his new podcast, empathetic listening and the toxicity of social media; Who's Got Game? with YouTuber..