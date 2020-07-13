Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tesla slashed the price of the Model Y after 4 months on sale — and nixed plans for a cheaper version of the SUV (TSLA)

Business Insider Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Tesla slashed the price of the Model Y after 4 months on sale — and nixed plans for a cheaper version of the SUV (TSLA)· Tesla slashed the price of its Model Y by $3,000, marking the first time the SUV's cheapest option fell below $50,000.
· It's the second major price cut to Tesla vehicles in the four months the Model Y has been on sale. 
· As the company works to sustain its profits, the Model Y — and its margins — will be especially...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Tesla Slashes Model Y SUV Sale Price

Tesla Slashes Model Y SUV Sale Price 00:22

 Tesla has dropped the price of its Model Y SUV by $3,000. The move comes as the auto industry sees a slump in sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New Bentley Bentayga - The definitive luxury SUV [Video]

New Bentley Bentayga - The definitive luxury SUV

Bentley has announced details of the new Bentayga – the definitive luxury SUV, and the first car launched under Bentley’s Beyond100 business plan. With more than 20,000 Bentaygas handcrafted since..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 46:06Published
New Bentley Bentayga Preview [Video]

New Bentley Bentayga Preview

Bentley has announced details of the new Bentayga - the definitive luxury SUV, and the first car launched under Bentley's Beyond100 business plan. With more than 20,000 Bentaygas handcrafted since the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:10Published
Tesla slashes Model Y price [Video]

Tesla slashes Model Y price

Tesla cut the price of its sport utility vehicle Model Y by $3,000, just four months after its launch, as the U.S. electric carmaker seeks to maintain sales momentum in the COVID-19 pandemic. Fred..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:02Published

Tweets about this

HedgeBz

HEDGE accordingly📈 Demand Hell: Tesla Just Slashed The Price Of Its Brand New Model Y By $3,000 https://t.co/Vi47togDlE 4 days ago

slaycreative

Slay Creative Tesla's Model Y is the latest SUV to have its price slashed https://t.co/IKIKanOhOM https://t.co/7X4fVLFHh5 5 days ago

The_SocialLife_

Barika C (Follow Me) Tesla's Model Y is the latest SUV to have its price slashed https://t.co/RmkW6tOfKR https://t.co/fCv5ITp391 6 days ago

Lauraignez

Laura ignez RT @jboitnott: Tesla's Model Y is the latest SUV to have its price slashed https://t.co/hOMDloQciI 1 week ago

jboitnott

John Boitnott Tesla's Model Y is the latest SUV to have its price slashed https://t.co/hOMDloQciI 1 week ago

KishavanBhola

Kishavan @jcast45 @freshjiva @RampCapitalLLC Car pricing is being slashed but costs are decreasing and FSD add-ons (higher m… https://t.co/f9xPPtRWfV 1 week ago

awusiadinkra

😘🇬🇭🇳🇿🇳🇬 Ur Dream Husband🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇸❤ RT @Reuters: Investors sent shares of Tesla soaring after the automaker slashed the price of its electric sport utility vehicle, the Model… 1 week ago