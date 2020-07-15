Elgato’s compact Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock strikes $100 at Amazon (Save $45) Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Amazon is offering the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock for *$99.99 shipped*. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and among some of the best 2020 pricing we’ve tracked. This compact hub sports Thunderbolt 3 connectivity that delivers throughput of up to 40Gb/s. Ports include HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.1, and Gigabit Ethernet. It’s able to power two 4K displays at 60Hz, making it a solid option for boosting productivity. Everything is pulled off using a single built-in Thunderbolt 3 cable, leaving other ports on your MacBook open for business. Check out our hands-on review to learn more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers. more…



