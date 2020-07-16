|
Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro gets $150 price drop at various retailers
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Amazon is taking *up to $150 off* Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, bringing models like the 2GHz/16GB/1TB configuration down to *$1,849.99*. Free shipping is available for all. You’ll find these deals over at B&H, as well. Today’s deals mark the second-best prices we’ve tracked to date.
The latest from Apple delivers 10th generation Intel processors, plus a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics. You’ll get up to 10-hours of battery life alongside the popular redesigned Magic Keyboard. There’s also four Thunderbolt 3 ports available, too.
