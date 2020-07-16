Twitter says 'social engineering' led to the massive hack that targeted high-profile accounts like Barack Obama and Jeff Bezos. Here's what the technique involves and how to avoid it. (TW) Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

· Twitter on Wednesday experienced a massive security breach that allowed hackers to perpetuate a bitcoin scam from the accounts of some of the site's most high-profile users, including Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates.

· The company said that the hack appears to be the result of a "coordinated social engineering... · Twitter on Wednesday experienced a massive security breach that allowed hackers to perpetuate a bitcoin scam from the accounts of some of the site's most high-profile users, including Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates.· The company said that the hack appears to be the result of a "coordinated social engineering 👓 View full article

