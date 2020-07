How to insert a PDF into a PowerPoint slideshow in 2 ways and enhance your presentations Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· *You can insert a PDF into a PowerPoint either as an object or as an image.*

· *Once the PDF has been inserted into your PowerPoint as an object, you can set it so the PDF opens when you click it.*

· *If you insert the PDF into your PowerPoint as an image, you'll have to insert at most one page at a time.*

