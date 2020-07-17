7 easy ways to speed up your Windows 10 computer, from disabling unneeded effects to upgrading your hardware Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

· *To speed up your Windows 10 computer, you should uninstall programs you don't want, turn off special effects, and change your startup settings.*

· *The single most effective way to speed up Windows 10, however, is to use a Solid State Drive.*

· *You should also make sure Windows 10 is up-to-date, and that your computer is... · *To speed up your Windows 10 computer, you should uninstall programs you don't want, turn off special effects, and change your startup settings.*· *The single most effective way to speed up Windows 10, however, is to use a Solid State Drive.*· *You should also make sure Windows 10 is up-to-date, and that your computer is 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jacob Perry 7 easy ways to speed up your Windows 10 computer, from disabling unneeded effects to upgrading your hardware https://t.co/KZbfMOsxcK 19 minutes ago Wall St Solver 7 easy ways to speed up your Windows 10 computer, from disabling unneeded effects to upgrading your hardware 📰 »… https://t.co/hBpw1CmvoV 42 minutes ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - 7 easy ways to speed up your Windows 10 computer, from disabling unneeded effects to upgrading y… https://t.co/A7PfpQhqXB 49 minutes ago Michael Morris RT @jmsmorris: Forty percent of netizens will abandon a website that takes over 3 seconds to load. Is your website fast enough? Jacob Morri… 8 hours ago Jacob Morris Forty percent of netizens will abandon a website that takes over 3 seconds to load. Is your website fast enough? Ja… https://t.co/ArfUytKvSj 9 hours ago RyanAsselta Looking to bomb it off the tee? Here's @Cameron_Champ 's 5 easy ways to add serious speed to your swing https://t.co/oyqz29DpQH 2 days ago Shaheen Haque RT @Verint: The Verint #ExperienceCloud accelerates the pace of XM innovation—holistically and at your speed. Explore the three ways Only V… 2 days ago Verint The Verint #ExperienceCloud accelerates the pace of XM innovation—holistically and at your speed. Explore the three… https://t.co/rlvMBbhMqS 3 days ago