Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Elon Musk's car collection has evolved over the years, from the million-dollar McLaren F1 he destroyed to a James Bond movie prop Lotus (TSLA)

Business Insider Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
How Elon Musk's car collection has evolved over the years, from the million-dollar McLaren F1 he destroyed to a James Bond movie prop Lotus (TSLA)· Tesla CEO Elon Musk has had a lot of different cars over the years. 
· His first vehicle was a 1978 BMW 320i — he paid only $1,400 for it. 
· At one point, a McLaren F1 was his daily driver, but he totaled it on Sand Hill Road in Silicon Valley.
· More recently, he's been driving Tesla cars, like Model S and the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rtehrani

Rich Tehrani How Elon Musk's car collection has evolved over the years, from the million-dollar McLaren F1 he destroyed to a Jam… https://t.co/HJO60NLXB2 2 days ago

ZENINEWS

ZENITH NEWS® BUSINESS INSIDER has reported: How Elon Musk's car collection has evolved over the years, from the million-dollar M… https://t.co/R0r39bV7SK 3 days ago

MSNSouthAfrica

MSN South Africa How Elon Musk's car collection has evolved over the years, from the million-dollar McLaren F1 he destroyed to a Jam… https://t.co/OQxtiauQT2 4 days ago

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer How Elon Musk's car collection has evolved over the years, from the million-dollar McLaren F1 he destroyed to a Jam… https://t.co/mwcaVdo2Fd 4 days ago

AmerExperience

Lassi Pensikkala M.Sc.Econ. Creator AmerExperience How Elon Musk's car collection has evolved over the years, from the million-dollar McLaren F1 he destroyed to a Jam… https://t.co/5hxtlcLXWB 4 days ago

ProcEvoMedia

Procevo Media How Elon Musk's car collection has evolved over the years, from the million-dollar McLaren F1 he destroyed to a Jam… https://t.co/eCqVYEQQLz 4 days ago

MadisonAdvisors

Madison Advisors LLC RT @StrictlyVC: How Elon Musk's car collection has evolved over the years, from the million-dollar McLaren F1 he destroyed to a James Bond… 4 days ago

StrictlyVC

StrictlyVC How Elon Musk's car collection has evolved over the years, from the million-dollar McLaren F1 he destroyed to a Jam… https://t.co/GbFVFpD2yU 4 days ago