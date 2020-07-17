How Elon Musk's car collection has evolved over the years, from the million-dollar McLaren F1 he destroyed to a James Bond movie prop Lotus (TSLA) Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· Tesla CEO Elon Musk has had a lot of different cars over the years.

· His first vehicle was a 1978 BMW 320i — he paid only $1,400 for it.

· At one point, a McLaren F1 was his daily driver, but he totaled it on Sand Hill Road in Silicon Valley.

· Tesla CEO Elon Musk has had a lot of different cars over the years.· His first vehicle was a 1978 BMW 320i — he paid only $1,400 for it.· At one point, a McLaren F1 was his daily driver, but he totaled it on Sand Hill Road in Silicon Valley.· More recently, he's been driving Tesla cars, like Model S and the...

