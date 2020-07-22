Elon Musk shares a rendering of what the Boring Company's tunnel staging area will eventually look like in Las Vegas (TSLA) Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

· Elon Musk shared a rendering of the Boring Company's first project in Las Vegas.· The illustration shows Tesla cars in a waiting area next to two tunnels, presumably those it recently completed beneath the city's convention center.· He also doubled down on his perplexing theory of "individualized mass transit," which


