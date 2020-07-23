|
Amazon driver tells EU lawmakers that drivers are lying about getting temperature checks over fears of being late
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
· An Amazon driver gave evidence to EU lawmakers on Tuesday about how the company has treated workers during the pandemic.
· California-based contractor Adrienne Williams said drivers routinely report that they have had their temperatures checked even when they haven't, to avoid being late for shifts.
· Williams also said...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this