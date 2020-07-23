Global  
 

Amazon driver tells EU lawmakers that drivers are lying about getting temperature checks over fears of being late

Business Insider Thursday, 23 July 2020
Amazon driver tells EU lawmakers that drivers are lying about getting temperature checks over fears of being late· An Amazon driver gave evidence to EU lawmakers on Tuesday about how the company has treated workers during the pandemic.
· California-based contractor Adrienne Williams said drivers routinely report that they have had their temperatures checked even when they haven't, to avoid being late for shifts. 
· Williams also said...
