Twitter is studying new ways to increase revenue with subscription model

Friday, 24 July 2020
We recently covered that Twitter was looking for engineers to work on a “new subscription platform.” Although the company edited the job listing to remove any mention of subscriptions, Twitter confirmed today that it’s looking at new ways to increase revenue with a paid service.

 Samsung will introduce "five new power devices" at its upcoming online Unpacked event, revealed TM Roh, who is the President and Head of Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. The event is scheduled to take place on August 5. In a blog post, Roh said that so much has changed since the...

