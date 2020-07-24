Twitter is studying new ways to increase revenue with subscription model
Friday, 24 July 2020 () We recently covered that Twitter was looking for engineers to work on a “new subscription platform.” Although the company edited the job listing to remove any mention of subscriptions, Twitter confirmed today that it’s looking at new ways to increase revenue with a paid service.
