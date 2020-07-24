Global  
 

Garmin Ransomware Attack: All Services Down For Hours (Now Revived)

Fossbytes Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Smart wearable devices manufacturing company Garmin has reportedly suffered a ransomware attack leading to shut down of all online services. The company’s GPS services are facing an outage worldwide, and if you’re using a Garmin device, you might be facing issues. All the services, including Garmin Connect, Garmin’s fitness tracking app, Garmin’s phone system, customer […]

The post Garmin Ransomware Attack: All Services Down For Hours (Now Revived) appeared first on Fossbytes.
