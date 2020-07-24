Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The NBA is using Microsoft Teams to bring basketball fans courtside

The Verge Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
The NBA is using Microsoft Teams to bring basketball fans courtsideMicrosoft Teams at NBA arenas. | Microsoft

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is using Microsoft Teams’ new Together Mode to place basketball fans courtside in a virtual experience during live games. Microsoft only just revealed Together Mode for Teams earlier this month, and it uses AI to segment your face and shoulders and place you together with other people in a virtual space.

The NBA is using this new Microsoft Teams mode combined with 17-foot tall LED screens that will wrap around basketball arenas to put fans back next to players. Fans will be able to react in real time, and players will be able to see and hear those reactions. These virtual stands will include more than 300 fans using Together Mode to sit side by side with each other virtually in Microsoft Teams....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Slack Files EU Complaint Against Microsoft, Citing Bad Business Practices

Slack Files EU Complaint Against Microsoft, Citing Bad Business Practices 00:15

 Slack has filed a complaint with the European Commission against Microsoft after alleging that the tech giant participates in misleading business practices tied to its pricing of Microsoft Teams.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How Kobe Bryant's Trainer Helped Him Become a Legend [Video]

How Kobe Bryant's Trainer Helped Him Become a Legend

Rest in peace Kobe and Gigi. It was Michael Jordan who hooked Kobe Bryant up with his trainer and the rest is history. From 2007 to 2012, Sport enhancement specialist Tim Grover helped Kobe become one..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 17:18Published
Inside Slack's Beef with Microsoft Teams [Video]

Inside Slack's Beef with Microsoft Teams

Slack alleges that Microsoft used anticompetitive practices and unfairly forced its Microsoft Teams collaborative software on millions of users.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:50Published
NBA Star Miles Bridges Reviews Amateur Basketball Players' Tapes [Video]

NBA Star Miles Bridges Reviews Amateur Basketball Players' Tapes

Charlotte Hornets power forward Miles Bridges, is only 22-years-old, but has a ton of expert advice. We asked amateur basketball players to send us their tapes for an NBA star to critique and you guys..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 13:23Published

Related news from verified sources

NBA to use Microsoft Teams to make basketball fans sit together

 Read Article The National Basketball Association (NBA) will use the new Together Mode in the video meet app Microsoft Teams to place basketball fans courtside in...
CRN

The NBA will use Microsoft Teams to virtually seat fans courtside

 When the National Basketball Association (NBA) restarts its season on July 30th, it will use Microsoft Teams to recreate the atmosphere of a packed arena...
engadget

Microsoft teams up with NBA to create virtual fans

 More than 300 virtual fans will appear live on the 17-foot-tall LED screens fixed on three sides of the arena during the NBA games starting July 30. These fans...
Hindu


Tweets about this