A researcher created a 'Weird A.I. Yancovic' algorithm that generates parodies of existing songs, and now the record industry is accusing him of copyright violations

· A researcher created a machine learning model that creates new lyrics to existing songs, much in the same way that parody singer Weird Al Yankovic does.

· But the algorithm, dubbed "Weird A.I. Yancovic," has landed creator Mark Riedl in hot water with the record industry, according to a Vice report.

