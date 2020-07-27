Telemedicine startups have raised hundreds of millions as the coronavirus puts them to the test. Meet the 12 startups forging a new path for healthcare.
Monday, 27 July 2020 () · By screening people remotely, telemedicine companies have provided much-needed relief to brick-and-mortar doctor's offices amid the coronavirus pandemic.
· Some increased their appointment capacity and hired doctors to keep up with demand.
· Others went on to raise additional capital, and Amwell confidentially filed to go...