Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Telemedicine startups have raised hundreds of millions as the coronavirus puts them to the test. Meet the 12 startups forging a new path for healthcare.

Business Insider Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Telemedicine startups have raised hundreds of millions as the coronavirus puts them to the test. Meet the 12 startups forging a new path for healthcare.· By screening people remotely, telemedicine companies have provided much-needed relief to brick-and-mortar doctor's offices amid the coronavirus pandemic.
· Some increased their appointment capacity and hired doctors to keep up with demand.
· Others went on to raise additional capital, and Amwell confidentially filed to go...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Telemedicine Grows in Popularity Amid Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Telemedicine Grows in Popularity Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

While Americans continue to live restricted lives due to coronavirus, there is a growing demand for online healthcare. In this deep dive, we examine the pros and cons of telemedicine and the social..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:08Published
Beijing raises COVID-19 alert level after new outbreak [Video]

Beijing raises COVID-19 alert level after new outbreak

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled and schools and universities shut after 137 people test positive in a new outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published

Tweets about this

crash_signal

Crash Signal Telemedicine startups have raised hundreds of millions as the coronavirus puts them to the test. Meet the 12 startu… https://t.co/HeFaBipTdt 17 minutes ago

swatisqa

Swati - Innovative QA These startups have raised millions of dollars during Covid-19 in offering TeleMedicine services from behavioral h… https://t.co/VmcWiFUHWH 1 week ago