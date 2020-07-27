Global  
 

Biden's campaign reportedly told staffers to delete TikTok from their personal and work phones citing security and privacy concerns

Business Insider Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Biden's campaign reportedly told staffers to delete TikTok from their personal and work phones citing security and privacy concerns· Joe Biden's campaign told staffers to "refrain from using and downloading TikTok" on their personal and work phones, Bloomberg reported Monday.
· Biden's top lawyer told staffers in an email to avoid using the popular social media app due to security and privacy concerns, according to Bloomberg.
· TikTok has come under...
