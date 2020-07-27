|
Biden's campaign reportedly told staffers to delete TikTok from their personal and work phones citing security and privacy concerns
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
· Joe Biden's campaign told staffers to "refrain from using and downloading TikTok" on their personal and work phones, Bloomberg reported Monday.
· Biden's top lawyer told staffers in an email to avoid using the popular social media app due to security and privacy concerns, according to Bloomberg.
· TikTok has come under...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this