Revel suspends its electric moped service in NYC after two people are killed Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Photo by Sean O’Kane / The Verge



Revel is suspending its service in New York City after a man was killed riding one of the shared electric mopeds in Queens, making him the second customer to die while using the service in recent weeks.



According to the New York Post, Jeremy Malave, 32, was heading north on Woodhaven Boulevard in Middle Village at 3:15AM ET on Tuesday when he lost control of the Revel moped, slammed into a streetlight on a median, and was thrown from the vehicle. He was found by police at the scene with severe head trauma and was transported to North Shore Forest Hills Hospital where he was pronounced dead. It was unclear whether he was wearing a helmet, which is provided by Revel.



