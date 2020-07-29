NASA is launching its $2.4 billion Perseverance Mars rover on Thursday. The nuclear-powered robot will test technologies astronauts need on the red planet.
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () · NASA is about to send its next rover to Mars: a nuclear-powered robot called Perseverance.
· Perseverance is expected to record the first high-quality video and audio of Mars, drill rock samples that could contain signs of alien life, and deploy the first interplanetary helicopter.
· Here's how NASA's newest Mars rover...
On Digital Trends Live today: The Chive founder and CEO John Resig joins us to talk about their latest initiative to help pay rent for those facing eviction; Reel News - movie and tv news and what to..