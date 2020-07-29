Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASA is launching its $2.4 billion Perseverance Mars rover on Thursday. The nuclear-powered robot will test technologies astronauts need on the red planet.

Business Insider Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
NASA is launching its $2.4 billion Perseverance Mars rover on Thursday. The nuclear-powered robot will test technologies astronauts need on the red planet.· NASA is about to send its next rover to Mars: a nuclear-powered robot called Perseverance.
· Perseverance is expected to record the first high-quality video and audio of Mars, drill rock samples that could contain signs of alien life, and deploy the first interplanetary helicopter.
· Here's how NASA's newest Mars rover...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Blast Off! NASA’s Mars Rover Heads to Red Planet in Hopes of Finding Ancient Life

Blast Off! NASA’s Mars Rover Heads to Red Planet in Hopes of Finding Ancient Life 00:44

 We have liftoff! NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance successfully launched from Cape Canaveral, with one of the mission goals to see if past life existed on the Red Planet. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: NASA Launches Perseverance Mars Rover [Video]

WEB EXTRA: NASA Launches Perseverance Mars Rover

A United Launch Alliance Atlas rocket carrying NASA’s Perseverance rover lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida on July 30, on its journey to Mars. Perseverance is expected to touch down on the red..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:59Published
WEB EXTRA: NASA Rover's 2020 Mars Mission [Video]

WEB EXTRA: NASA Rover's 2020 Mars Mission

An Atlas rocket carrying the Mars rover “Perseverance” lifted off on July 30 from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Here’s a look at what to expect from the Mars 2020 Mission.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:05Published
NASA Perseverance En Route To Mars; The Chive Is Here To Help Pay Rent | Digital Trends Live 7.30.20 [Video]

NASA Perseverance En Route To Mars; The Chive Is Here To Help Pay Rent | Digital Trends Live 7.30.20

On Digital Trends Live today: The Chive founder and CEO John Resig joins us to talk about their latest initiative to help pay rent for those facing eviction; Reel News - movie and tv news and what to..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Related news from verified sources

All you need to know about Nasa’s Mars mission

 NASA launched its Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission today from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.The rover will spend at least one Martian year...
IndiaTimes

NASA’s life-hunting Mars rover is officially on its way to the Red Planet

NASA’s life-hunting Mars rover is officially on its way to the Red Planet Photo by Joel Kowsky / NASA NASA’s latest Mars rover — a six-wheeled SUV-sized robot named Perseverance — successfully launched from Florida this...
The Verge

Nasa set to deploy first-ever helicopter on Mars

 We could call July 2020 the month of Mars given three space missions over the last 30 days were all aimed at studying the red planet. The last of the three,...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •CBS News

Tweets about this

zay_ah

Quint • Essential zay But you know... the moon and stuff. NASA is launching its $2.4 billion Perseverance Mars rover on Thursday. The nu… https://t.co/u45TORpWGr 7 hours ago

TferThomas

Thomas Skennerton NASA is launching its $2.4 billion Perseverance Mars rover on Thursday. The nuclear-powered robot will test technol… https://t.co/4euQh6dBiW 11 hours ago

PanasheTapy

Panashe Tapera NASA is launching its $2.4 billion Perseverance Mars rover on Thursday. The nuclear-powered robot will test technol… https://t.co/oiKHOR8IM2 20 hours ago

aurelienpiat

Aurélien NASA is launching its $2.4 billion Perseverance Mars rover on Thursday. The nuclear-powered robot will t... https://t.co/NkK4U3s3Z5 #tech 22 hours ago